Three strikes and you're out: The short tenure of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk

On this episode of The Newsroom, we’re joined by WHQR’s own Rachel Keith for a deep dive into the removal of Trustee Ray Funderburk from the Cape Fear Community College Board.

In one sense, the hearing was about whether or not Funderburk had overstepped his bounds as a trustee and acted inappropriately — the board alleged he had pressured an instructor to change a student’s grade, a serious policy violation. They also alleged he had publicly criticized the college during a student forum — instead of taking his concerns to college president Jim Morton.

But in a deeper sense, the hearing was about what kind of person the board wants as a trustee — and how much, if any, dissent from the party line they are willing to accept.

And that’s what we’ll get into on today’s show.

