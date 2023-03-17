Three strikes and you're out: The short tenure of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk
Less than a year after he was appointed, Ray Funderburk was ousted from the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. In his brief time on the board, he stepped out of line three times, starting with his vote against President Jim Morton's raise — the only dissenting vote. On this episode, a look at the trial to remove him and what we've learned in the aftermath.
On this episode of The Newsroom, we’re joined by WHQR’s own Rachel Keith for a deep dive into the removal of Trustee Ray Funderburk from the Cape Fear Community College Board.
In one sense, the hearing was about whether or not Funderburk had overstepped his bounds as a trustee and acted inappropriately — the board alleged he had pressured an instructor to change a student’s grade, a serious policy violation. They also alleged he had publicly criticized the college during a student forum — instead of taking his concerns to college president Jim Morton.
But in a deeper sense, the hearing was about what kind of person the board wants as a trustee — and how much, if any, dissent from the party line they are willing to accept.
And that’s what we’ll get into on today’s show.
