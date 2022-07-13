WHQR Investigative Series: The toxic workplace allegations against CFCC
Over the last three years, rumors have circulated, alleging a toxic workplace at CFCC under the administration of President Jim Morton. In early 2020, WECT published a report with on-the-record allegations, but it seems little has changed. Now, new reporting from WHQR's Rachel Keith goes deeper than ever into issues at the college.
In a three-part series, WHQR took a deep dive into concerns over transparency, accountability, and workplace toxicity — including exclusive on-record interviews with former staff members and the previously unseen results of a faculty survey, acquired through a public records request.
- Part I: Unreleased faculty survey shows concerns over toxic workplace still plague CFCC
- Part II: Concerns about transparency, evaluations, and communication with CFCC’s board and administration
- Part III: CFCC quietly removes key parts of its employee handbook, exacerbating existing faculty concerns
Follow-up reporting:
- The Newsroom: A long, hard look at Cape Fear Community College
- CFCC was asked, and told, to do a 'third-party, independent' climate survey. It looks like it hasn't.
- 'Disquiet at Cape Fear': An interview with The Assembly's Pam Kelley about her work on CFCC
Deep Dive: CFCC’s climate survey failed to meet faculty expectations but still highlights concerns