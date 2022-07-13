© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

WHQR Investigative Series: The toxic workplace allegations against CFCC

WHQR
Published July 13, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
Bethanie Simms
WHQR
CFCC President Jim Morton facing Board of Trustee members.

Over the last three years, rumors have circulated, alleging a toxic workplace at CFCC under the administration of President Jim Morton. In early 2020, WECT published a report with on-the-record allegations, but it seems little has changed. Now, new reporting from WHQR's Rachel Keith goes deeper than ever into issues at the college.

In a three-part series, WHQR took a deep dive into concerns over transparency, accountability, and workplace toxicity — including exclusive on-record interviews with former staff members and the previously unseen results of a faculty survey, acquired through a public records request.

