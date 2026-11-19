I remember the first Thanksgiving I had in the United States. Having grown up in Scotland, the holiday had always been something of a mystery to me. That's when I encountered toasted marshmallows on sweet potatoes. I thought back then it was a novel idea to serve dessert alongside the main course-turkey. But there was also lime jelly with carrot slithers. Green beans with almonds. And, bringing up the rear, pecan pie.

At the University, I’m always amused when students start heading for the exits on the weekend before Thanksgiving; earlier and earlier, students leave to navigate the roads, rails and air to be with family. Rightly so. Must be the ‘turkey effect’. Last year, just before the students left, we were inquiring into the idea of historical truth in History 101, and we had read and discussed the following passage from Frances Fitzgerald's classic study, America Revised--citing the Council on Interracial Books for Children-- of how history is taught in American public schools, especially regarding a first ‘thanksgiving’:

America: Its People and Values [Wood, Gabriel, Biller]. The excerpt reads—I quote: a friendly Indian named Squanto helped the colonists. He showed them how to plant corn and how to live on the edge of the wilderness. A soldier, Captain Miles Standish, taught the Pilgrims how to defend themselves against unfriendly Indians.” At the next class after the break, I asked them to bring their favorite children's Thanksgiving picture book for sharing. All sixteen did. We discussed some of the story aspects in terms of possible stereotypes and distortions, then I posed this question: What are the truths about Thanksgiving? I divided them into research teams, and off they went to the Library in search of these same truths. We met the next day and collected their 'facts' [all 6 of them]:

1. The 1621 event was simply a harvest celebration. It is questionable whether turkeys were served. Deer were served.

2. The 1621 Plimoth Thanksgiving wasn't really a Thanksgiving. The first 'real' Thanksgiving took place almost two centuries later.

3. It wasn't until 1863 that President Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday.

4. President Roosevelt, in 1941, set the holiday as the fourth Thursday in November, annually.

5. It was clear from the letter by Edward Winslow [Governor of Plimoth Colony] that the 'celebration' was an only one time occasion.

6. Sugar was an expensive delicacy in 1621, so it's doubtful if desserts were served.

After we examined the facts, the class got very quiet. As I looked out over the faces, I had this awful feeling that I had punctured their Thanksgiving balloon. I looked at the students for questions. They looked at me for answers.

Then, something untoward happened.

Deborah Whitney, a student who only spoke when she had something important to say, broke the silence:

'Before he died, my grandfather from North Dakota told me that members of the

Hunk Papa tribe used to give thanks every single day of their lives.

For the buffalo.

For the sun and moon and stars.

For the corn.

For the four winds.

For the medicine wheel.

He told me that giving thanks should never be reduced to an annual 'event' but a

daily part of living this life we have been given....'

She stopped, aware that she had probably said enough. Her words were the afflatus that the class obviously needed [and wanted]....within two minutes normal instructional service was resumed. As students exited at the end of class, I took her aside and thanked her for her words. And for her truths.

She graciously acknowledged my thanks. 'After all,' I offered, 'it's Thanksgiving, really....' 'More like really giving thanks,' she smiled, knowingly.

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