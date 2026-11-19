It’s a familiar refrain: Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center gets middling marks from Leapfrog, and officials say lagging data means the public doesn’t get a clear picture of current conditions.

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It’s the same story this year, although the delay is more pronounced, due to an unspecified issue at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency where Leapfrog gets a lot of its data.

On Wednesday, Coastal Region President Laurie Whalin and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Heather Davis sat down with WHQR to discuss Leapfrog’s rating, which they pushed back on. They also talked about their own internal metrics, staffing and recruiting, and morale.

A fifth consecutive ‘C’ – in context

The unavoidable headline is that Leapfrog, a nonprofit hospitality quality and safety watchdog, gave Novant NHRMC a ‘C’ grade for the fourth year. The nonprofit issues grades to major hospitals twice a year, in the spring and fall. Since Fall 2024, NHRMC has received C grades; before that, it received Bs.

The data Leapfrog uses to assign grades comes from a variety of different sources and time periods , so there’s always some lag built in. And, because some CMS data only comes out once a year, usually in July, the Fall rating is sometimes more up to date than the Spring rating.

But even freshly updated CMS data doesn’t necessarily represent the latest picture of what’s going on in the hospital. For example, some data sets cover two or so years with the most recent data coming from a year or more ago. So, for example, when NHRMC got its third C in Fall 2025 , it was based in part on federal safety data from July 2021 through the end of June 2023. That includes the summer of 2022, when the hospital hit a low point after a patient died waiting to be seen in the emergency room.

This year, that issue was exacerbated by delays in CMS data being posted. According to Whalin, CMS didn’t offer much of an explanation.

“CMS had a technology issue. That's as much as we could get,” she said.

That meant that the Fall grade, which should have caught up some of the lag from the Spring grade, instead used the same time frame, from mid 2022 to mid 2024, for the third time.

Specifically, Leapfrog’s public-facing metrics show it has used data on so-called ‘never events,’ including foreign objects left in patients, falls with injury, and air or gas embolism, from mid-2022 to mid 2024 for the last three grades — all Cs. That data makes up 11.5 of the grade.

“So do I think 11% would have made an impact?” Whalin said. “We believe this would have shown our score would have been a B.”

Whalin said they asked Leapfrog if they could postpone their latest grade until newer data was available, but Leapfrog declined, saying its policy is to publish its grades if the CMS data isn’t available seven days after it's scheduled to be released.

“We respect that. While we're disappointed, I respect that they're sticking to their policy; we follow a lot of policies at the hospital, and I understand that,” Whalin said. “But I'm just disappointed for our teams, because the real-time data is showing the improvement, but the community latches onto that grade, and I want our team to see the scoreboard change with the work that they're doing.”

Davis added that as the timeframe rolls forward for future grades to include July 2023 through June of 2025, they expect to see improvements.

Other metrics

Beyond the letter grade, Leapfrog also provides scores for a wide range of individual safety and patient experience metrics. Some, based on more recent data, including this year’s survey, were very positive. NHRMC got the highest possible scores for “effective leadership to prevent errors,” “nursing and bedside care for patients,” handwashing, and metrics related to safe medication dispensing.

For other more recent ratings, Leapfrog gave NHRMC more middling or poor ratings, including below-average scores for doctor and nurse communication with patients, based on data from October 2024 through September 2025.

Novant’s own internal data, posted on a dashboard it launched earlier this year, is more recent, including information through the end of the second quarter of this year. That data, though difficult to independently verify in real time, shows a mixed bag of results.

WHQR From Novant's safety and quality dashboard, with data through Q2 of 2026.

On the positive side, it shows strong workplace culture markers like employee engagement and retention of nurses and doctors. It also shows consistent year-over-year reductions in certain key infections, which are often used by safety agencies and watchdogs — including Leapfrog and CMS — to gauge hospital quality.

Less stellar data shows that Novant hasn’t cracked the 90th percentile on doctor and nurse communication, although they are above average. Officials have said they’d like to be in the top “quartile and decile” — meaning top 25% and then top 10%, although the dashboard graph shows only the 50th and 90th percentile marks. (Earlier this year, WHQR suggested adding a 75th marker, which Whalin said staff would consider, although it hasn’t been implemented as of this report.)

The data also shows a fall-off in patients who said their environment was “always clean,” perhaps related to that, the number of patients who said they would “definitely” recommend NHRMC. Both scores had climbed roughly ten points over the last years by Q1 of this year, and both dropped in Q2; cleanliness ratings decreased from roughly 67% to 60%, and recommendations fell from about 68% to 61%.

Whalin and other officials have also routinely noted that Leapfrog, while an important resource, is not the only ranking system out there. This year Whalin again pointed to high marks — four out of five stars for acute care quality facility rollup, based on a rolling six months of data, from Vizient, a private, for-profit healthcare improvement company. Novant and NHRMC specifically have also won a host of other recognitions and awards, including being named a top place to work by Forbes and Newsweek .

Staffing and expansion

Staffing is a nationwide challenge for hospitals, driven by the profound and lasting disruptions of the pandemic, as well as intense competition in the high-demand fields of nursing and other healthcare roles.

Whalin said the impact of the nursing pipeline project, funded by The Endowment, has had a “sustained” impact, adding that they're seeing increased hiring from both UNCW and Cape Fear Community College.

This summer, Whalin said NHRMC hired 200 grads into a year-long residency program. And, she said, overall their retention rate has stayed around 95%.

Novant also has well-publicized plans to grow NHRMC, with a $1-billion expansion, including a new heart and vascular tower on the South 17th Street campus paired with a new outpatient medical office. The state has approved the physical facilities — and construction is underway, Whalin said — but the new hospital beds still need to be approved through the state’s Certificate of Need (CON) process.

Novant Health Conceptual rendering of a heart and vascular tower planned for NHRMC's main campus.

The state’s Health and Human Services Department, which manages the CON process, is currently deliberating between three proposals for new beds in New Hanover County. The state will award up to 225 beds . Novant is requesting the full 225, while UNC Health is proposing a new community hospital right down the road from NHRMC with 150 beds, and Atrium is requesting 42 beds.

Whalin said Novant is doing some “scenario planning” based on what DHHS decides. Novant hopes that its focus on tertiary — or specialized — care will help it win out. But even if it doesn’t get awarded the beds it requested this year, it plans to continue its expansion plans. “The need is out there,” Whalin said.

DHHS is expected to announce its decision before Thanksgiving, Whalin said.

Morale

In the dark days of 2022, morale was at an all-time low in NHRMC. Since then, there have been highs and lows, and employees have shared serious concerns with WHQR , in addition to stories posted in various forums and Facebook groups.

Two recent incidents prompted a number of complaints from Novant employees. In October, the company announced it was cutting employees’ retirement benefits . Many employees voiced frustration, including criticism that the notice came from Novant CEO Carl Armato, whose annual salary is approaching $7 million (earlier this month, Armato announced he would retire at the end of the year).

And, this month, an issue with Novant’s new payroll vendor, ADP, caused delays in paychecks for thousands of employees on Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6. Novant was able to get the issue resolved after a day or two, and worked to reimburse employees for any overdraft or insufficient funds fees they incurred.

WHQR Novant offered an $8 cafeteria credit on Friday, November 6 after payroll disruptions.

Still, employees were irate. Some were further aggravated by Novant’s offer of an $8 cafeteria credit — angry employees complained it was an insufficient amount, and that it was only available for one day (meaning if employees weren’t working that day, they couldn’t redeem it). Some noted that, while it was ultimately a temporary issue, the level of resulting frustration spoke to deeper morale issues.

Whalin defended Novant’s handling of the payroll issue and the cafeteria credit.

“You know, I heard nothing but gracious things. I didn't wanted to make it a big deal. I talked to our food and nutrition team and said, ‘What can we do for our teams?’ I don't want them to have to put out money for lunch. Let's figure this out. Let's do it at all the cafes. They can go wherever they want. We also worked with the offsites to say, ‘What can we get your teams?’ I mean, doing a large logistical thing like that, our food and nutrition team did an amazing job trying to support them, so we did it through the day on Friday, until payroll happened,” she said.

Whalin said 90% of employees had their payroll situation resolved by 5 p.m. on that Friday. She said she stayed around through the evening to handle other one-offs, including new employees. She said the feedback she received was positive.

“I went down to the cafeteria, was walking around, and we had nothing but gracious people saying, ‘I know you're working on it. Thank you.’ I've got email after email that evening, [saying] thank you for staying and make sure I got my paycheck. And so to me, those unsolicited things like that tell me how morale is,” she said.

More broadly, Whalin said she’s spent a lot of time talking to nursing units based on Novant’s annual engagement survey.

“So I've been going literally unit by unit, just meeting with the front line nurses and front line staff and saying, ‘What do we need to do to make things better? What's going well? What do you like? What don't you like?’ And we've got a work group that meets weekly,” she said. “So, to me, I think that's making a difference in the lives, and I want it to continue from there on. But I've gotten positive feedback so far, and it's been probably the best six months that I've spent just being able to talk directly to teams.”