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Novant acknowledges disappointment after cutting retirement benefits for employees

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:50 PM EDT
Screenshot of a message sent to Novant Health employees this week.
Screenshot of a message sent to Novant Health employees this week.

Novant Health acknowledged the “disappointing shift for team members.” The nonprofit healthcare company cited labor and supply costs, as well as issues with reimbursements through Medicare and Medicaid, which make up nearly a third of its revenue.

This week, Novant Health told employees that their maximum retirement plan match would be reduced from 6% to 4% — effective January 1, 2027.

On Tuesday, a day before the company’s benefits website refreshed, Novant alerted employees to the change, calling the decision “difficult.”

In an email, a Novant spokesperson told WHQR, “We recognize this is a disappointing shift for team members. This decision was made after careful review of the financial pressures facing healthcare organizations nationwide, including rising labor, supply and care-delivery costs alongside ongoing reimbursement challenges.”

Messaging to employees included a little more detail, including that “reimbursement remains pressured, including from Medicare and Medicaid, which represent 63% of our revenue.” There’s a host of factors behind that, including inflation that has consistently outpaced reimbursement rates, as well as increases in the denial rate.

Novant told employees that “operating with responsible margins allows us to preserve financial flexibility and continue investing in our patients, communities, and team members,” adding that its responsibility was to steward its resources carefully.

According to a spokesperson, “even with this change, Novant Health's retirement benefits remain aligned with the nonprofit healthcare industry standard.”

Based on reporting in the Greenboro News & Record, Becker’s Hospital Review, and Novant’s own financials, the healthcare company continues to benefit from its expansionary moves, including three facilities in South Carolina. Novant’s overall revenue continues to grow, but not as fast as its operating expenses. The company’s revenue continues to exceed its costs, but the margin has dropped; Novant’s net income in Q2 of 2026 was $397.8 million, compared to $460.7 million during Q2 of 2025.

The message to employees was signed by Novant President and CEO Carl Amato, who has faced criticism in the past, including from former North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell, about his executive compensation package. According to Novant's IRS filings and online data, Amato's salary approached $7 million in fiscal year 2024, not including deferred compensation.

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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman