© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three health providers compete to meet New Hanover County's need for more hospital beds

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
File
Pexels
File

In New Hanover County, three health providers are vying for the chance to address the need for more hospital beds. Novant Health, UNC Health, and Atrium Health all filed Certificate of Need applications with the state.

The Certificate of Need (CON) process gives the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services the ability to approve or deny new hospital beds, facilities, or major equipment based on its assessment of need.

The applications are in response to the most recent State Medical Facilities Plan, which identified the need for 225 more beds in New Hanover County within the next few years.

Novant Health’s Proposal

Novant is looking for state approval for a new building with 225 inpatient hospital beds. It would add on to existing plans to expand the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington through a $1 billion investment.

Novant announced its plans earlier this year, part of its ongoing commitment to invest over $3 billion in the region, a requirement of the nonprofit health company's purchase agreement for NHRMC.

The new building would be dedicated to surgical heart and vascular care. Though Novant said the addition would be specialized, it also said the expansion would improve inpatient capacity and wait times overall.

UNC Health’s Proposal

UNC Health submitted plans for a 62-acre hospital complex about a mile from Novant NHRMC. The nonprofit healthcare company announced its plans last month; they would expand specialty and primary care offerings through things like emergency care, cardiology, oncology, and obstetrics.

Related: UNC Health’s Ernie Bovio on plans for a new hospital in Wilmington

If approved, UNC Health hopes to open the hospital in 2030.

Atrium Health’s Proposal

Atrium proposed a new hospital in the Wilmington area. A press release specifies that the hospital would have specialized cancer, cardiovascular, and neuroscience programs. Few details about the project have been announced.

The deadline for this batch of CONs was yesterday. The review period for the applications will start on July 1. During the review period, people can submit public comments until July 30. People can submit their written comments by mail, in-person, or by email.

After public comment ends, there will be public hearings for the proposals in August. The state is expected to make final decisions in November.
Tags
Local Latest news
Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka