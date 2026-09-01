Wine Wednesday on the Water

Introducing Wine Wednesdays! This September through November, Wrightsville Beach Scenic Boat Tours is launching a monthly sunset cruise paired with curated wine tastings, a relaxing new way to take in the views. We're kicking things off with Market House Beer & Wine, a beloved downtown Wilmington bottle shop on the Riverwalk known for its curated selection of dozens of beers and wines. Get to know their favorite pours as the sun sets over Wrightsville Beach.

Tickets are $50/person | Wine samples are complimentary with ticket purchase

September 9th, 2026 | 109 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480| Depart from the dock at 6:00 | Return to the dock 7:30