Wine Wednesday on the Water
Wine Wednesday on the Water
Introducing Wine Wednesdays! This September through November, Wrightsville Beach Scenic Boat Tours is launching a monthly sunset cruise paired with curated wine tastings, a relaxing new way to take in the views. We're kicking things off with Market House Beer & Wine, a beloved downtown Wilmington bottle shop on the Riverwalk known for its curated selection of dozens of beers and wines. Get to know their favorite pours as the sun sets over Wrightsville Beach.
Tickets are $50/person | Wine samples are complimentary with ticket purchase
September 9th, 2026 | 109 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480| Depart from the dock at 6:00 | Return to the dock 7:30
Wrightsville Beach Scenic Tours
$50/person
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wrightsville Beach Scenic Tours
910-200-4002
CapeFearNaturalist@gmail.com
Wrightsville Beach Scenic Tours
109 Causeway Dr.Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480
910-200-4002
CapeFearNaturalist@gmail.com