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Wilmington Sounds – A Celebration of Local Music

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Wilmington Sounds – A Celebration of Local Music

Wilmington Sounds – A Celebration of Local Music

Join us for Wilmington Sounds, a free, all-day music festival celebrating the incredible talent and vibrant original music scene right here in Wilmington, NC!

Organized by local indie rock band Kicking Bird and Satellite Bar & Lounge, the event brings together around 15 local bands and artists for a full day of live music, good times, and community spirit.

Featuring all kinds of music, from indie rock and singer-songwriters to alternative, hip-hop, and much more, Wilmington Sounds is all about showcasing the creativity and diversity of our local music scene, bringing music lovers together, and introducing audiences to some fantastic homegrown talent.

The event is free and open to everyone, so come along, discover your next favorite local band, enjoy a drink, and support the musicians who make Wilmington's music scene so special.

Saturday, November 28, 2026
1 PM until late
Satellite Bar & Lounge, Wilmington, NC
FREE ADMISSION – ALL WELCOME!

Satellite Bar and Lounge
01:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

robincooksley@gmail.com
Satellite Bar and Lounge
120 Greenfield Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401