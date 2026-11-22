Celebrate 11 years of Waterline Brewing Company on Sunday, December 6, from 2–7 PM! Join us for a FREE anniversary celebration filled with craft beer, custom cocktails, delicious food, and live music from the Waterline family!

This year's entertainment features three musicians with special ties to the brewery: Austin Tucker, a member of Waterline's distribution team, performing solo; Michaelwwave, one of Waterline's bartenders, bringing his six-piece band; and Justin Cody Fox, Waterline's resident musician, performing a solo set.

Smash N Dash Food Truck will be serving up delicious eats throughout the celebration, alongside Waterline's craft beer and custom cocktails.

For 11 years, Waterline has been more than just a brewery. It's been a gathering place for friends, family, and the Wilmington community. Come celebrate the people, memories, and music that have made Waterline what it is today!

Sunday, December 6th | 2–7 PM

Waterline Brewing Company | 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC

FREE ADMISSION!