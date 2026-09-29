Tempo Tonight with Strange Raven and Millie Palmer
Tempo Tonight with Strange Raven and Millie Palmer
Tempo tonight is an original music showcase series featuring musicians and songwriters in Wilmington and surrounding areas. October brings Millie Palmer and Vox of Strange Raven to the Tempo stage for a night of compelling, original music that you won't want to miss. See you October 7th!
Tempo 33
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
deliatheartist@gmail.com
Tempo 33
33 South Front StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28403