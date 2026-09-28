Sequoia Rose
Sequoia Rose
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Sequoia is part of a new generation of artists breathing life into bluegrass with authenticity and creativity. Described as a kaleidoscope of tradition and transformation," Sequoia Rose is an award-winning bluegrass, country, and Americana musician known for blending standard roots instrumentation with a touch of psychedelic exploration.
Avenue B
07:30 PM - 10:10 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Avenue B
Artist Group Info
Sequoia Rose