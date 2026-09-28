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Sequoia Rose

Sequoia Rose

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Sequoia is part of a new generation of artists breathing life into bluegrass with authenticity and creativity. Described as a kaleidoscope of tradition and transformation," Sequoia Rose is an award-winning bluegrass, country, and Americana musician known for blending standard roots instrumentation with a touch of psychedelic exploration.

Avenue B
07:30 PM - 10:10 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Avenue B

Artist Group Info

Sequoia Rose
https://sequoia-rose.com/
Avenue B
723 N. 4th Street
Wilmington Nc, North Carolina 28401
Avebilm.com