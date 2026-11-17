Pizza Putt & Pints
Pizza Putt & Pints
Save the date for February 26, 2027! The Museum is turning into a one-of-a-kind indoor mini golf course and beer garden, serving up fabulous pizza, locally brewed favorites, friendly competition, and a whole lot of fun. It’s a night to putt, sip, eat, laugh, and make a difference for local children! It's an adult night at the Museum that's a hole lot of fun!
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
$50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
(910) 254-3534
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
116 Orange StWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 254-3534
dkahkonen@playwilmington.org