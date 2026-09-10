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Pistons & Pints

Pistons & Pints

Rev up your engines and cruise over to Waterline Brewing Company for Pistons & Pints, an afternoon celebrating vintage cars, local businesses, live music and craft beer.

Check out an impressive lineup of classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods and unique vintage vehicles, then shop a curated vintage clothing market hosted by Vintage Flea ILM and browse automotive-focused vendors.

Mark Sinnis will perform live from 3–5 p.m. There will be local food trucks and plenty of Waterline craft beer available throughout the day.

Whether you’re a lifelong car enthusiast, vintage lover or just looking for a fun afternoon out, bring the whole crew and enjoy a day of cars, music, shopping, food and local flavor at Waterline Brewing Company.

Waterline Brewing Co. | 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC
Free Admission | Family Friendly

Waterline Brewing Co.
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
www.waterlinebrewing.com