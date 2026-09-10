Rev up your engines and cruise over to Waterline Brewing Company for Pistons & Pints, an afternoon celebrating vintage cars, local businesses, live music and craft beer.

Check out an impressive lineup of classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods and unique vintage vehicles, then shop a curated vintage clothing market hosted by Vintage Flea ILM and browse automotive-focused vendors.

Mark Sinnis will perform live from 3–5 p.m. There will be local food trucks and plenty of Waterline craft beer available throughout the day.

Whether you’re a lifelong car enthusiast, vintage lover or just looking for a fun afternoon out, bring the whole crew and enjoy a day of cars, music, shopping, food and local flavor at Waterline Brewing Company.

Waterline Brewing Co. | 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC

Free Admission | Family Friendly

