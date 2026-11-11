Pause For Poetry: Never Forget 1898
Pause For Poetry: Never Forget 1898
We will share poetry in remembrance of the Coup d' Etat that occurred Thursday November 10th, 1898. We are excited to introduce our featured poet and author of " Footsteps to Freedom" Mama Martha Afetse. She is an amazing storyteller and poet please join us and bring someone you love... While we cannot rewrite history we can collectively share, learn, heal, and get a greater understanding of history.
The Fuzzy Needle Books and Records
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Speak Ya Peace NC
7182088905
SpeakYaPeace@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Carrie Assata
speakyapeace@yahoo.com
The Fuzzy Needle Books and Records
716 S. 17th St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401-5105
8282751651
congdon.wood@gmail.com