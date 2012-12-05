Get into the holiday spirit at Waterline's Jingle & Mingle Market! Presented by The Bloom Room NC, this festive sip-and-shop market is all about supporting women-owned businesses and shopping local. Browse unique gifts, handmade goodies, and holiday finds while enjoying your favorite Waterline brews. Grab your friends, check off your holiday shopping list, and get those gifts in the bag!

Saturday, December 5th | 12–4 PM