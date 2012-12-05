Jingle & Mingle Market
Jingle & Mingle Market
Get into the holiday spirit at Waterline's Jingle & Mingle Market! Presented by The Bloom Room NC, this festive sip-and-shop market is all about supporting women-owned businesses and shopping local. Browse unique gifts, handmade goodies, and holiday finds while enjoying your favorite Waterline brews. Grab your friends, check off your holiday shopping list, and get those gifts in the bag!
Saturday, December 5th | 12–4 PM
Waterline Brewing Co.
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com