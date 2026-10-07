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Jazz at the Mansion

Jazz at the Mansion

Join us for a concert on the lawn of the Bellamy at 6:00 pm, featuring Project Elektryk with Dillon Goodson.

Show is outdoors therefore weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the show will be cancelled or rescheduled by 3 pm the day of. That information can be found on our social media channels. There are no pre-sales of tickets for this reason. Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day-of beginning at 5:30 pm.

Bellamy Mansion Museum
15-25
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
http://bellamymansion.org

Artist Group Info

Dillon Goodson
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
https://www.bellamymansion.org/local-artists-series.html