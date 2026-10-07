Jazz at the Mansion

Join us for a concert on the lawn of the Bellamy at 6:00 pm, featuring Project Elektryk with Dillon Goodson.

Show is outdoors therefore weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the show will be cancelled or rescheduled by 3 pm the day of. That information can be found on our social media channels. There are no pre-sales of tickets for this reason. Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day-of beginning at 5:30 pm.