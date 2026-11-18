Happy Holidays! Join the folks at Fermental as we celebrate the season with the wonderful world of whiskey.

It's also the time of year to commemorate the anniversary of the end of prohibition in the United States (December 5, 1933) when the Eighteenth Amendment was repealed and the legal consumption of alcohol was born again.

To honor this liquid legacy in our nation's history, we're hosting a full day dedicated to the OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL.

It's An Old Fashioned Christmas.

With traditional variations and modern interpretations, this seasonal salute to whiskey-laden libations is a festive remembrance of REPEAL DAY.

Wear your best Prohibition-era ensemble to revel in the spirit of the original cocktail era, as we guide you through the delicacies of the world's most popular cocktail.

LIVE MUSIC: Masonboro Sound Bluegrass Band 7pm

Free event. All ages. Pet friendly.