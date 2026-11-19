Enjoy heartwarming stories at WHQR's Homemade Holiday Shorts - live radio storytelling and music followed by a wonderful party. Tickets are $50 and required for entry.

For one evening each year in December, friends of WHQR gather in our MC Erny Gallery and around their radios at home to listen to holiday stories read live by entertaining guests. This year, our storytellers, Wiley Cash, Mahlaynee Cooper and Jemila Ericson will read emotional and funny tales of the season. Our special guest MC is Rob Zapple and our musical guest is Dear MariBella and the Pigkickers. The program is followed by a wonderful holiday party with food and wine.