Historic Oakdale Cemetery Horticultural Walking Tour
Historic Oakdale Cemetery Horticultural Walking Tour
Oakdale Cemetery Horticultural Walking Tour
October 17, 2026 (Saturday)
Given by Superintendent, Eric Kozen. Mr. Kozen will lead you on a horticultural journey through Oakdale and will delight you with many tales of the diverse plant life within the cemetery. Learn some local history and interesting facts from the Superintendent who knows every square inch of Oakdale. Tour is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Cost of the tour is $10.00 per person(cash only) Tours are cancelled in the event of inclement weather.
Oakdale Cemetery
$10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Oakdale Cemetery
910-762-5682
oakdalecem@aol.com
Oakdale Cemetery
520 N. 15th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-762-5682
Oakdalecem@oal.com