Flytrap Brewing: Oyster Roast with Seaview Crab Company!

The 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐎𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐂𝐨. 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! Mark your calendars for 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 from 𝟏-𝟓 𝐩𝐦 for an afternoon of fresh local oysters, crisp craft beers, live music, and good times in the Pumpkin Patch.

𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 on the Seaview website—𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐢𝐨!

-𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐜𝐤 (around 25)— $𝟐𝟓

-𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐜𝐤 (around 50)— $𝟒𝟎

𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐲-𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟑𝟓 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟 / $𝟓𝟎 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥

A portion of oyster sales will benefit the 𝐍𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, helping support the health and future of our coast!

•𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: 𝐑𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐫

•𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐤𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝟐-𝟓 𝐩𝐦

•𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝟏-𝟓 𝐩𝐦

𝐏𝐑𝐄-𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐄- When checking out on Seaview’s website, it says “Midtown Market In-store Pickup.” 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭. You DO NOT need to pick up your pre-sale orders. 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐞-𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭!