Fall Cèilidh with Skyrie
Fall Cèilidh with Skyrie
For the first time in years, the Scottish Society of Wilmington is hosting a genuine cèilidh (KAY-lee) — a traditional Scottish social gathering built around live music and participatory dancing. Skyrie, a band from Fife, Scotland, brings authentic cèilidh sound to Wilmington for one afternoon only. No dance experience or partner required — every dance is walked through and called out as it happens.
$15 general admission, free for Scottish Society of Wilmington members. BYOB, and a food truck will be on site. All are welcome — come ready to dance!
Tickets and details: wilmingtonscots.org/event-details-registration/ssow-fall-ceilidh-with-skyrie
Station No. 2
15
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Scottish Society of Wilmington
910-665-7921
president@wilmingtonscots.org
Artist Group Info
Skyrie
Station No. 2
602 S 5th Ave.Wilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-777-7213
station2nc@gmail.com