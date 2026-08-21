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Fall Cèilidh with Skyrie

Fall Cèilidh with Skyrie

For the first time in years, the Scottish Society of Wilmington is hosting a genuine cèilidh (KAY-lee) — a traditional Scottish social gathering built around live music and participatory dancing. Skyrie, a band from Fife, Scotland, brings authentic cèilidh sound to Wilmington for one afternoon only. No dance experience or partner required — every dance is walked through and called out as it happens.

$15 general admission, free for Scottish Society of Wilmington members. BYOB, and a food truck will be on site. All are welcome — come ready to dance!

Tickets and details: wilmingtonscots.org/event-details-registration/ssow-fall-ceilidh-with-skyrie

Station No. 2
15
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scottish Society of Wilmington
910-665-7921
president@wilmingtonscots.org
wilmingtonscots.org

Artist Group Info

Skyrie
https://www.skyrie.co.uk
Station No. 2
602 S 5th Ave.
Wilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-777-7213
station2nc@gmail.com
https://stationno2.com