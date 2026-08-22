Dracula presented by Thalian Association Community Theatre

Dracula

By Steven Dietz

From the novel by Bram Stoker

Sink your teeth into the ultimate Halloween thrill. Steven Dietz’s electrifying adaptation of the timeless classic seduces with elegance and suspense, transforming the legendary vampire tale into a gripping theatrical experience. Bold, chilling, and wickedly smart, Dracula draws you into a shadowy world where reason clashes with superstition and desire blurs the line between love and danger. As the tension tightens, no one is safe and nothing is certain—this is a story that keeps you on the edge of your seat, questioning who holds the power… and what darkness lurks just beyond the light.

Sink your teeth into a thrilling Halloween experience. Steven Dietz’s bold adaptation of Dracula blends elegance, suspense, and danger, drawing you into a world where reason clashes with superstition and love turns intoxicating. Chilling and unpredictable, this gripping tale will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Viewer discretion is advised for younger audiences and those sensitive to horror elements.