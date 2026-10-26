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Catesby Jones -- Singer/Songwriter

Catesby Jones -- Singer/Songwriter

JOIN US! For a folk, blues, rock, and country music concert featuring Singer/Songwriter and Southern Gentleman CATESBY JONES.

Catesby has been writing and performing his songs for over 50 years all over the country. He started in NYC, moved on to Nashville, and performed for many years in Wilmington. He now lives part time in Dayton, Nevada and performs in Virgina City, Reno, and Carson City.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina - NC
$20.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

unitarian
910-392-6454
tickets@uucwnc.org
www.uucwnc.org

Artist Group Info

Catesby Jones
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina - NC
4313 Lake Avenue
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403