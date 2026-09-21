BACHTOBERFEST 2026: Fermental

Join the folks at Fermental as they once again celebrate the changing of seasons with an outdoor performance by the Tallis Chamber Orchestra of Wilmington.

BACHTOBERFEST 2026

This annual event blends culture and craft into a seasonal display of music, beer, wine, and spirits.

Formed in 2005, The Tallis Chamber Orchestra is a group of seasoned musicians performing classical music from the 15th to the 21st century. A triumphant troupe of musical members will take over the outdoor beer garden stage in an auditory ensemble that promises to entertain.

Enjoy an early evening of classical music, craft beer and fine wine featuring a large selection of fall beverages including local Oktoberfest Beers, Pumpkin Ales, and more.

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD PRODUCT DONATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED FOR NOURISH NC:

www.nourishnc.org

Performance begins at 4pm.

www.tallischamberorchestra.com

CHAIRS RECOMMENDED.

FOOD TRUCK: Leo's Pizza 5pm

FREE on-street parking available throughout the Cargo District.

All Ages. Pet Friendly.

Call 910-821-0362 for details.