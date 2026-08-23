Celebrate the release of Ahna Ell's coming-of-age memoir "Everywhere I Go" with a free variety show featuring music, storytelling, and more.

Join us at downtown Wilmington's North Front Theater for Ahna Ell's book release variety show hosted by Claudia Crook Wolfe and Gabi Stephens, featuring special guests performing music, storytelling, dance, sketch comedy, and more.

Book signing at 7pm/Show at 8pm

Free!

All Ages

North Front Theater

21 N Front St.

Wilmington, NC, 28401

ahnaell.com