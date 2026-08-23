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Ahna Ell's Book Release Variety Show

Ahna Ell's Book Release Variety Show

Celebrate the release of Ahna Ell's coming-of-age memoir "Everywhere I Go" with a free variety show featuring music, storytelling, and more.

Join us at downtown Wilmington's North Front Theater for Ahna Ell's book release variety show hosted by Claudia Crook Wolfe and Gabi Stephens, featuring special guests performing music, storytelling, dance, sketch comedy, and more.

Book signing at 7pm/Show at 8pm

Free!

All Ages

North Front Theater

21 N Front St.

Wilmington, NC, 28401

ahnaell.com

North Front Theater
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rose Line Press
4434178678
hello.ahna.ell@gmail.com
ahnaell.com

Artist Group Info

Ahna Ell
hello.ahna.ell@gmail.com
ahnaell.com
North Front Theater
21 North Front Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401