Ahna Ell's Book Release Variety Show
Ahna Ell's Book Release Variety Show
Celebrate the release of Ahna Ell's coming-of-age memoir "Everywhere I Go" with a free variety show featuring music, storytelling, and more.
Join us at downtown Wilmington's North Front Theater for Ahna Ell's book release variety show hosted by Claudia Crook Wolfe and Gabi Stephens, featuring special guests performing music, storytelling, dance, sketch comedy, and more.
Book signing at 7pm/Show at 8pm
Free!
All Ages
North Front Theater
21 N Front St.
Wilmington, NC, 28401
ahnaell.com
North Front Theater
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rose Line Press
4434178678
hello.ahna.ell@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ahna Ell
hello.ahna.ell@gmail.com
North Front Theater
21 North Front StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401