2nd Annual Bourbon, Bluegrass, & Brews Festival

Bourbon, Bluegrass, & Brews is back for year two at Waterline Brewing Company on Saturday, September 12! This FREE festival brings together smooth bourbon, live bluegrass, local craft beer, BBQ, artisan vendors and an afternoon of good times under the bridge.

Enjoy live music from Folkstone Stringband, Massive Grass, and Better With Bourbon, plus bourbon tastings from End of Days Distillery, Momentum Distillery, Cape Fear Distillery and Hidden Ships Distillery. Waterline will also be pouring craft beer and specialty bourbon cocktails, with local food vendors serving up BBQ and festival eats throughout the day.

Whether you’re coming for the bourbon, bluegrass, brews, (or all three!), grab your crew and spend Saturday celebrating local music, spirits, food and community at Waterline.

Saturday, September 12 | 1–6 p.m. | Live music until 7 p.m. | Free Admission

Waterline Brewing Co. | 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC