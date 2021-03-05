Where Are They Now: WHQR/UNCW Graduate Fellows
For nearly 15 years, WHQR and the UNCW Graduate School have partnered to create four WHQR Fellowships - opportunities for students to work and learn in the fast-paced environment of radio and new media. In this series, we'll catch up with some of them and see where they are now.
-
In this series, we're catching up with some of the UNCW/WHQR past Graduate Fellows. Next up is Aurora Shimshak, who was the Operations Fellow from 2015-2016.
-
In this series, we're catching up with some of the UNCW/WHQR past Graduate Fellows. Next up is Michelle Billman! Michelle joined WHQR as a graduate news…
-
In this series, we're catching up with some of the UNCW/WHQR past Graduate Fellows. Next up is C.R. DeVries, one of WHQR's past Web Services Fellows. What…
-
In this series, we're catching up with some of the UNCW/WHQR past Graduate Fellows. Next up is Michelle Crouch. Michelle was the Member Services Fellow…
-
In this series, we're catching up with some of WHQR's past Graduate Fellows. Next up is Laura Hunsberger. Laura was the Member Services Fellow from 2010 -…
-
In this series, we're catching up with some of the past UNCW/WHQR Graduate Fellows. First up: Peter Biello! PETER BIELLOWhat is your job title and role…