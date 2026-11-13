The Blue Wave hits the Cape Fear: Recapping the 2026 general election results
Democrats won sweeping victories across the country, including some surprising results in the Cape Fear region. WHQR's Rachel Keith and Ben Schachtman look at how the Blue Wave trickled down to local races, plus the impact of voter turnout, campaign finance, and election advertising. Plus, commentator and radio host Nick Craig shares his perspective on a tough night for Republicans — and what comes next, for both parties.
Well, last week’s election results were surprising, to say the least. While pundits and polls predicted a Blue Wave, Democrats won more races by wider margins, even in comfortably Republican areas.
On today's show, WHQR's senior reporter Rachel Keith joins News Director Ben Schachtman to help unpack Cape Fear region races, with a look at voter turnout, some close — and not so close — races, and some other key takeaways.
Plus, conservative commentator and radio host Nick Craig joins Schachtman to share his perspective on why Republicans fared so poorly, what Democrats might do with their victory, and what’s next for the GOP, at the state and national level.
Links:
- WHQR's 2026 election coverage (includes campaign finance, election issues, what winning candidates have their sights set on, and coverage of the ads and campaign claims in the Senate District 7 race)
- Preliminary election results
- The Dive: NC Republicans' new maps carve 'the Notch' out of Democratic support in District 7
- Chris Cooper's Anatomy of a Purple State