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The Newsroom

The Blue Wave hits the Cape Fear: Recapping the 2026 general election results

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:21 PM EST
WHQR

Democrats won sweeping victories across the country, including some surprising results in the Cape Fear region. WHQR's Rachel Keith and Ben Schachtman look at how the Blue Wave trickled down to local races, plus the impact of voter turnout, campaign finance, and election advertising. Plus, commentator and radio host Nick Craig shares his perspective on a tough night for Republicans — and what comes next, for both parties.

Well, last week’s election results were surprising, to say the least. While pundits and polls predicted a Blue Wave, Democrats won more races by wider margins, even in comfortably Republican areas.

On today's show, WHQR's senior reporter Rachel Keith joins News Director Ben Schachtman to help unpack Cape Fear region races, with a look at voter turnout, some close — and not so close — races, and some other key takeaways.

Plus, conservative commentator and radio host Nick Craig joins Schachtman to share his perspective on why Republicans fared so poorly, what Democrats might do with their victory, and what’s next for the GOP, at the state and national level.

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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
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Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
See stories by Rachel Keith