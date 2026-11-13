The Blue Wave hits the Cape Fear: Recapping the 2026 general election results

Well, last week’s election results were surprising, to say the least. While pundits and polls predicted a Blue Wave, Democrats won more races by wider margins, even in comfortably Republican areas.

On today's show, WHQR's senior reporter Rachel Keith joins News Director Ben Schachtman to help unpack Cape Fear region races, with a look at voter turnout, some close — and not so close — races, and some other key takeaways.

Plus, conservative commentator and radio host Nick Craig joins Schachtman to share his perspective on why Republicans fared so poorly, what Democrats might do with their victory, and what’s next for the GOP, at the state and national level.

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