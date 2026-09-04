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CFCC’s nursing faculty exodus, Port City Daily's Brenna Flanagan on film incentives and NHCS town hall

By Rachel Keith,
Benjamin Schachtman
Published September 4, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT

On today’s show, Rachel Keith sits down with me to unpack her latest reporting on over a dozen resignations from Cape Fear Community College's nursing program. Plus, Port City Daily’s Brenna Flanagan stops by to discuss New Hanover County Schools' town hall and the latest on North Carolina’s film incentive program

Up first on today's show, News Director Ben Schachtman talks to Rachel Keith about her recent reporting on CFCC's nursing program.

CFCC’s nursing program is well-known and well-respected, and has been a key partner in the $20-million Endowment nursing pipeline grant, with $10 million going to the college to help train more nurses and healthcare workers.

Earlier this spring, the college hired a consultant to look at ways to make the nursing program more efficient. Following that consultant's report, which claimed faculty were dramatically underutilized, the college changed its expectations for faculty contact hours — the face-to-face time required with students.

And, after that, came the resignations. Over a dozen. We'll unpack what Rachel has heard from current and former nursing faculty, and what may have led up to the departures.

Plus, Brenna Flanagan — assistant editor and reporter from Port City Daily — is joining us. She’ll be talking with Rachel Keith about the recent New Hanover County Schools town hall, where, for two hours, faculty and staff, and the community, got to weigh in and share their concerns — covering a lot of ground, including budget, salaries, bus drivers, and the way technology is being used in the classroom, for better or worse.

Flanagan also compares notes with Schachtman on some upheaval in North Carolina’s film incentive program. Film has long been a big business in North Carolina, and in Wilmington in particular, and for decades the government has subsidized the industry. But how and how much the state incentivizes film production, well, that remains a bone of contention — we’ll get into it.

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Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
See stories by Rachel Keith
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman