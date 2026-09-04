CFCC’s nursing faculty exodus, Port City Daily's Brenna Flanagan on film incentives and NHCS town hall

Up first on today's show, News Director Ben Schachtman talks to Rachel Keith about her recent reporting on CFCC's nursing program.

CFCC’s nursing program is well-known and well-respected, and has been a key partner in the $20-million Endowment nursing pipeline grant, with $10 million going to the college to help train more nurses and healthcare workers.

Earlier this spring, the college hired a consultant to look at ways to make the nursing program more efficient. Following that consultant's report, which claimed faculty were dramatically underutilized, the college changed its expectations for faculty contact hours — the face-to-face time required with students.

And, after that, came the resignations. Over a dozen. We'll unpack what Rachel has heard from current and former nursing faculty, and what may have led up to the departures.

Plus, Brenna Flanagan — assistant editor and reporter from Port City Daily — is joining us. She’ll be talking with Rachel Keith about the recent New Hanover County Schools town hall, where, for two hours, faculty and staff, and the community, got to weigh in and share their concerns — covering a lot of ground, including budget, salaries, bus drivers, and the way technology is being used in the classroom, for better or worse.

Flanagan also compares notes with Schachtman on some upheaval in North Carolina’s film incentive program. Film has long been a big business in North Carolina, and in Wilmington in particular, and for decades the government has subsidized the industry. But how and how much the state incentivizes film production, well, that remains a bone of contention — we’ll get into it.

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