Unpacking NC Project LEAD's policy forum, and legislative efforts to fund free school meals

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Nikolai MatherRachel Keith
Published May 25, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT

On today’s show, I’m sitting down with my WHQR’s rural reporter Nikolai Mather to discuss House Bill 774 — legislation that would earmark $34 million to fund free meal programs for students around the state. We’ll unpack how this would work alongside federal programs, plus who’s supporting the bill, and what its chances are of making it into law.

But first, my colleague Rachel Keith joins us to unpack the recent policy forum held by NC Project LEAD — a nonprofit focused on building partnerships in southeastern NC to address the socioeconomic determinants of health. Rachel served as moderator for the forum, which featured some prominent local elected officials and community leaders, and got the chance to present them with some tough policy issues — and a few audience questions.

