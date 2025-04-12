Healthy Opportunities Pilot shows cost savings for Medicaid: “It’s a hand up”
On today’s show, host Rachel Keith talks about the groundbreaking Healthy Opportunities Pilot—one of the first in the country—where some Medicaid recipients get assistance for food, rent and utilities, and counseling for interpersonal violence or toxic stress needs. Service providers helping these people get reimbursements from the HOP program.
The idea is that if people’s basic needs are met, overall medical costs will be lowered—and from the preliminary data collected, it looks like it’s working.
The state and federal governments fund HOP, which operates in 33 counties across North Carolina. The coverage area is divided into three regions, and the Lower Cape Fear is one of them. It includes Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties.
In this region, 46 health services organizations, or HSOs, serve people in the Medicaid HOP program—and the leaders of three of those HSOs are with us today.
- Sarah Ridout – Healthy Opportunity Pilot (HOP) Program Director with Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear
- Emmy Gibson – HOP Project Manager for Communities In Schools of Cape Fear
- Atiba Johnson, Executive Director of OOPs (Offering Optimistic Plans for Success) Foundation
Resources/Links
- Cape Fear HOP
- NCDHHS HOP metrics
- Medicaid Spending and Health-Related Social Needs in the North Carolina Healthy Opportunities Pilots program
- YWCA’s Talk on Health: The Social Determinants of Health - Achieving Health Equity
- UNCW researchers conduct health equity simulation with community
- Newsroom: SYNC, ACEs, and getting to the root of children’s wellbeing
- A NHC Task Force formed to address adverse childhood experiences
- Newsroom: ACEs and oxygen masks: A deep dive on Adverse Childhood Events and resiliency work
- Newsroom: A conversation about community safety with LINC’s Frankie Roberts;
- Newsroom: A conversation about community safety with Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah
- Newsroom: A conversation about youth violence with District Attorney Jason Smith