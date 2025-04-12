© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Healthy Opportunities Pilot shows cost savings for Medicaid: “It’s a hand up”

By Rachel Keith
Published April 12, 2025 at 9:21 AM EDT

On today’s show, host Rachel Keith talks about the groundbreaking Healthy Opportunities Pilot—one of the first in the country—where some Medicaid recipients get assistance for food, rent and utilities, and counseling for interpersonal violence or toxic stress needs. Service providers helping these people get reimbursements from the HOP program.

The idea is that if people’s basic needs are met, overall medical costs will be lowered—and from the preliminary data collected, it looks like it’s working.

The state and federal governments fund HOP, which operates in 33 counties across North Carolina. The coverage area is divided into three regions, and the Lower Cape Fear is one of them. It includes Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties.

In this region, 46 health services organizations, or HSOs, serve people in the Medicaid HOP program—and the leaders of three of those HSOs are with us today.

  •  Sarah Ridout – Healthy Opportunity Pilot (HOP) Program Director with Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear
  • Emmy Gibson –  HOP Project Manager for Communities In Schools of Cape Fear
  • Atiba Johnson, Executive Director of OOPs (Offering Optimistic Plans for Success) Foundation 

Resources/Links

Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
