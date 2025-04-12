Healthy Opportunities Pilot shows cost savings for Medicaid: “It’s a hand up”

The idea is that if people’s basic needs are met, overall medical costs will be lowered—and from the preliminary data collected, it looks like it’s working.

The state and federal governments fund HOP, which operates in 33 counties across North Carolina. The coverage area is divided into three regions, and the Lower Cape Fear is one of them. It includes Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties.

In this region, 46 health services organizations, or HSOs, serve people in the Medicaid HOP program—and the leaders of three of those HSOs are with us today.



Sarah Ridout – Healthy Opportunity Pilot (HOP) Program Director with Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear

– Healthy Opportunity Pilot (HOP) Program Director with Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear Emmy Gibson – HOP Project Manager for Communities In Schools of Cape Fear

– HOP Project Manager for Communities In Schools of Cape Fear Atiba Johnson , Executive Director of OOPs (Offering Optimistic Plans for Success) Foundation

