The Social Determinants of Health—Achieving Health Equity

Host. Dr. LeShonda Wallace

Guests:

Sarah Ridout, Opportunities Pilot Program Director, Community Care Lower Cape Fear

Maegan Veillette, Assistant VP of Member Solutions/Healthy Opportunities Pilot Director, Trillium Health Resources

Michelle Gunn, LINC Deputy Director, Leading Into New Communities, Inc.

Health is more than just medical care—it’s shaped by the environments we live in, the opportunities we have, and the resources available to us. On the next Talk on Health, from YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear, an exploration of the social determinants of health, the systemic challenges that contribute to health disparities, and the steps we can take to create a more equitable future.

