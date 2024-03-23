Sunshine Week: A closer look at warrants, protective orders, and NHCS' new meeting policy
In honor of Sunshine Week — an annual event focused on government transparency and reporters who work to hold governments accountable for being open to the public — WECT, Port City Daily, and WHQR took a look at warrants and domestic violence protection orders. WHQR also took a closer look at a new policy aimed at giving New Hanover County school board members first crack at public documents — something that definitely isn't in keeping with the spirit of Sunshine Week.
This is also WHQR's Spring Pledge Drive! Support the shows like The Newsroom, the reporting of the WHQR news team, our collaborations with regional journalists, our community outreach programs, public conversations, candidate forums, and much more with your pledge today!
.
Links for today's show: