Brenna Flanagan (Port City Daily)Reporter
Brenna Flanagan is a journalist who recently graduated from UNCW, with a double major in communication studies and theater. Originally from Goldsboro, NC, Flanagan’s passion is writing and she also enjoys acting in film and television. Her hobbies include singing, reading, traveling, and attending concerts and musicals.
Reach Flanagan at brenna@localdailymedia.com or on Twitter @reporterbrenna
-
The last legal battle regarding a former NHCS teacher’s sexual abuse of students was resolved Wednesday when the court ruled in favor of the victims’ request for damages.