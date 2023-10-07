© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Election 2023: WHQR's community agenda, interviews with Neil Anderson, Marlowe Foster, and Salette Andrews

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published October 7, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT

On this episode, WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer breaks down how — and why — we've been running our Community Agenda program. Plus, excerpts from our interviews with three of the candidates running for Wilmington City Council.

Our Community Agenda program has reached over 1,000 community members in the Wilmington area. Their feedback has been integral to our 2023 election coverage — and nost of our questions for Wilmington City Council candidates in the 2023 election come from our Community Agenda. Find out more about that project here.

You can find full interviews with the candidates featured on this show below (or wherever you find The Newsroom as a podcast):

Find all of our 2023 election coverage here.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
