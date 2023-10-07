Election 2023: WHQR's community agenda, interviews with Neil Anderson, Marlowe Foster, and Salette Andrews
On this episode, WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer breaks down how — and why — we've been running our Community Agenda program. Plus, excerpts from our interviews with three of the candidates running for Wilmington City Council.
Our Community Agenda program has reached over 1,000 community members in the Wilmington area. Their feedback has been integral to our 2023 election coverage — and nost of our questions for Wilmington City Council candidates in the 2023 election come from our Community Agenda. Find out more about that project here.
You can find full interviews with the candidates featured on this show below (or wherever you find The Newsroom as a podcast):
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Neil Anderson
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Marlowe Foster
- 2023 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Salette Andrews
Find all of our 2023 election coverage here.