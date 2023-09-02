Unprecedented: A twist in the TRU Colors murder case opens the black box of NC's grand juries

On this episode of The Newsroom: North Carolina’s notoriously opaque grand juries.

A recent twist in the TRU Colors double-homicide case offered a brief glimpse inside the black box of the grand jury — and defense attorneys argue what they found inside was truly concerning: a detective who appears to have given false testimony to jurors while securing an indictment.

So, what happens when there’s alleged misconduct in the grand jury, when no one is supposed to know what happens there, at all? For the father of one defendant, it’s a question that has, painfully, gone without a real answer.

On this show, we unpack the TRU Colors double-murder case, the secrecy of North Carolina’s grand juries, and an unprecedented look inside one of them. Plus, since we’re talking about the TRU Colors case, we’ll take a look at how the rap lyrics of one of the suspects could be used in court.



