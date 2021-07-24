Shooting kills two, wounds one at home of Tru Colors executive off of Middle Sound Loop

According to NHCSO spokesperson Lt. Jerry Brewer, deputies responded to a 5:40 a.m. call, which came from a female victim reporting gunfire from inside the residence located in the upscale Providence subdivision off of Middle Sound Loop Road.

Inside the residence, two people were found dead from gunshot wounds and one was taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries — that person's condition is unknown. According to Brewer the homeowner, Taylor, was not injured in the shooting. NHCSO does not currently believe that robbery was the motive for killings. Law enforcement didn't officially comment, but there did not appear to have been a break-in, indicating the doors may have been unlocked.

By noon, there was still heavy law enforcement present around Taylor's home on Providence Road, off of Middle Sound Loop, including deputies, CSI techs, and District Attorney Ben David, who was inside the house. Traffic into the neighborhood was being monitored by deputies.

Benjamin Schachtman The entrance to the Providence neighborhood off of Middle Sound Loop Road.

No arrests or suspects have been announced yet. Officials said they believed this was an isolated incident, and that other residents in the area were not in danger.

According to NHCSO, "the female victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies also located two people who were deceased from gunshot wounds inside the home. The two deceased victims have been identified as Koredreese Robert Tyson, a 29-year-old black male and validated gang member, and Bri-Yanna Emily Williams a 21-year-old black female."

[Editor's note: 'Gang validation' is the process by which law enforcement agencies identify likely gang members, based on a variety of criteria; it is not a criminal conviction. Some have criticized gang validation as violating due process since there is not a simple judicial appeal procedure for people who are not in gangs or who have since left gangs; others have called the criteria too broad or too vague — and note that being in a gang is not, under most circumstances, in and of itself illegal.]

Tyson was arrested in 2019 for a shooting at a Red Cross Street property owned by the Tru Colors founder, who denied Tyson was an employee. A decade earlier, the Wilmington Police Department claimed Tyson was a member of the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples (a.k.a. 'Growth and Development,' one of the gangs from which Tru Colors hires).

Geroge Taylor III works with his brother and father at Tru Colors, a for-profit brewery that seeks out and employs active gang members — often from rival gangs — in the hopes of changing gang culture and reducing violence (although the senior Taylor has said explicitly his first goal is to "sell beer").

Tru Colors has been successful, recently moving into a large facility on Greenfield Street in Wilmington’s Southside, and inking a deal with Molson Coors. The company has also faced challenges, including the arrest of several employees. However, in a 2018 interview with then-Port City Daily reporters Ben Schachtman and Michael Praats, the senior Taylor played down concerns over gang members bringing their "beef into the office" and, asked if he ever feared for his own safety, said "I have relationships with gang members at very high levels in the national level so we don't have concerns like that."

WHQR has reached out to George Taylor and George Taylor III for comment. This article will be updated with any additional information.

