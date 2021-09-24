© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: District Attorney Ben David and Chief District Court Judge Jay Corpening on juvenile justice

Published September 24, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT
newsroom_logo.png

On the latest edition of The Newsroom, an in-depth conversation with District Attorney Ben David and Chief District Court Judge Jay Corpening. We discuss changing philosophical approaches to juvenile justice and changes to North Carolina's laws — plus, what could be in store now that New Hanover County has agreed to tap $350 million in hospital sale funds.

On Monday, August 30, gunshots rang out in a crowded hallway at New Hanover High School. One student was badly injured and another was arrested, charged with serious felonies, including attempted first-degree murder.

It's not clear yet if the young man will be charged as an adult — a decision that will be made during a special hearing in the near future. The outcome of that decision will, no doubt, have life-altering consequences.

In cases like this, the courts have a difficult balance to maintain. On the one hand, they have to take seriously the crimes being committed — and the victims to whom they do harm. But, at the same time, they must acknowledge that many children and young adults who enter the criminal justice system never truly find their way out.

Links for this episode:

Tags

The NewsroomLatest news
Stay Connected
Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
See stories by Ben Schachtman