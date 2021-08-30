Updated: One wounded in shooting at New Hanover High School, one suspect arrested

According to several witnesses, the shooting followed an altercation on the 'catwalk' that connects the campus areas on the north and south side of Market St. A video circulating on social media, claiming to capture the event, shows a massive brawl involving multiple students; as someone tries to break up the fight three shots are fired. WHQR is working to authenticate the video, but it does appear to take place inside the New Hanover High School breezeway as described by witnesses.

Law enforcement first arrived on the scene around 11:25 a.m. according to two witnesses. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office (NHCSO) has taken charge of the scene, and confirmed that one student was shot in the hip and has been transferred to the hospital — the student's official condition has not been released yet, but NHCSO said the injuries were 'not life-threatening.'

NHCSO has taken a 15-year-old suspect into custody, charged with four counts: bringing a firearm onto school campus, firing a firearm on campus, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and attempted first-degree murder. District Attorney Ben David's office has not yet determined whether the suspect will be charged as an adult.

Students of the high school are being evacuated room by room and transferred to Williston Middle School. Attendance will be taken and then students will be able to be picked up — parents are being directed to the MLK Center on South 8th Street to make arrangements. Note that Williston and Gregory Elementary schools are sheltering in place as a safety precaution (no additional incidents have occurred there). Laney High School, north of Wilmington, is also sheltering in place, although NHCS has not confirmed why beyond 'security reasons.'

New Hanover County Schools confirmed that New Hanover High School does not regularly employ metal detectors; they have been used for special occasions in the past, including graduation ceremonies and playoff games.