New Hanover County Board of Education town hall: Context, analysis, and fact-checking
Our town hall featured questions for the eight candidates — four Republicans and four Democrats — running for four open seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education. On this episode, we unpack their responses to everything from evaluating the performance of superintendent Charles Foust to funding pay raises for teachers and staff to serious, and sometimes specious, allegations about what’s going on in the district.
The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Rachel Keith (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Brenna Flanagan posed those candidate-specific questions.
Rachel Keith joins us for this episode to provide analysis and context to the candidates' responses.
Below: Watch the town hall
- The Newsroom: Unpacking this week's Board of Education candidate town hall
