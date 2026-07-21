Praying for Justice, Part II: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force

1 of 4 — PHOTOS_ Praying for Justice How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force Part 2/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_33.JPG

Genesis Espinoza Sierra looks through photos of bullet holes in her brotherÕs car at their familyÕs home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.

Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray