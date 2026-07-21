Praying for Justice, Part II: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra looks through photos of bullet holes in her brotherÕs car at their familyÕs home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra, left, and her mother Elizabeth Sierra, right, hold hands outside their familyÕs home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Their brother and son Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
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Elizabeth Sierra has a tattoo of the name ÒEdlibertoÓ on her arm which references both her husband and her son at her home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her son Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra looks through photos of bullet holes in her brother’s car at their family’s home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Earlier this year, 21-year-old Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was killed by law enforcement officers in a downtown Wilmington parking deck. WHQR's Aaleah McConnell digs into the decision not to charge officers involved in the shooting and the family's ongoing search for justice.
This reporting project was made possible in part by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.
The Wilmington Police Department claimed the shooting was in self-defense, and last month, District Attorney Jason Smith determined no charges would be brought against the law enforcement officials involved.
In the second installment of this story, WHQR reporter Aaleah McConnell breaks down the police bodycam footage of the shooting that was shown exclusively to local reporters, and learns more about the Espinoza Sierra family’s account of the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting of Edilberto.
- Praying for Justice: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force
- In photos: Downtown Wilmington protest asks for justice in Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra's shooting
- After SBI concludes investigation, DA announces no charges in officer-involved shooting of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra
- Updates, arrests, and protests following deadly weekend shootings in downtown Wilmington