Bethanie Simms

News Fellow

Bethanie is the 2021-2022 UNCW News Fellow while she pursues her M.A. in English. She holds a B.A. in Political Studies with a focus on Constitutional Law. Originally from California and Colorado, she is a Marine Corps Military Police Reserve officer and an Afghanistan war Veteran. Her civilian professional background includes corporate finance and legal litigation.