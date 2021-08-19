Three charged in connection with TRU Colors murders

Sheriff Ed McMahon stressed that it was only through the cooperation of brave community members that these arrests were possible. He hopes that continued cooperation will bring justice for the families of Koredreese Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams — the two were killed in a double-homicide at the home of George Taylor III, the chief operating officer of Tru Colors and son of the company's founder.

The first break in the case came on August 10th when 24-year-old Raquel Adams was arrested on weapons charges. He remained in custody when New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David discovered Adams was connected to the murders.

Then, yesterday, Dyrell Green of Wilmington and Omonte Bell of Charlotte were also arrested in connection with the murders. They were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

They appeared today in District Court before the Honorable Russell Davis who denied bond. Looking ahead, David said it was too early to know whether to seek the death penalty.

David also urged the community to allow officers to bring those involved in this matter to justice:

“Let us do that job of getting victims their voice in a courtroom. Let us speak for the dead. Let us be the ones to... trust in the process that is down on Third and Market Street at that courthouse rather than trying to take matters into your own hands," he said.

David said the investigation is ongoing and he expects further charges to come down in the days to come — additional arrests are also possibly, but David didn't confirm it.