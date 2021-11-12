DOJ announces 18 Wilmington-area gang members were brought to justice after a national-level multi-agency investigation

The Gangster Disciples is a national gang with an estimated 25-50,000 members in 110 cities in 31 states. Their main operation is the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and fentanyl.

According to the acting U.S. Attorney Norman Acker III, a coordinated effort among local police and sheriff’s narcotics units and the FBI and ATF was successful in dismantling the Wilmington network of gang-related drug trafficking. Known as Operation Tiny Toons, the operation took place between 2015 and 2017.

Acker said the local gang leader Darion Graham was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He added they deliberately postponed the arrest of Mr. Graham in order to build a case that would ensure all those involved with the case would do significant jail time.

”We were attempting to build a case to bring down an entire organization and make sure that when he came into federal court, that it will be potentially forever before he would see daylight again for the damage that he was doing to this community," he said.

Acker said that in the wake of a bust of this size, other criminal actors may try and fill the void. He warned them not to try.

”I would say to you if you want to take on the United States of America because that is what is represented behind me, it will be like drinking water out of a Firehose and you will be next," he said.

Acker said local and federal agencies will continue to cooperate to bring those who prey on Wilmington citizens to justice.

