New Hanover High School evacuates after Tuesday morning gas leak

WHQR | By Bethanie Simms
Published September 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
NHHS Gas Leak Fire Truck
Bethanie Simms
WHQR
Police and Fire Department responded to a gas leak on 13th on Princess.

Late Tuesday morning police and fire departments responded to a call for service at New Hanover High School when a construction crew accidentally punctured a gas line.

A construction crew conducting work on Princess Street between 13th and 14th punctured a small hole in the natural gas line, just behind New Hanover High School at around 10:30 a.m.

WPD cordoned off the area and the fire department and the construction crew worked swiftly to shut the gas off.

Nearby residents were notified and swiftly evacuated from homes in the affected area.

New Hanover High School was put on a shelter-in-place mandate by the Fire Marshal and students in nearby classrooms were evacuated to the front lawn. Students across Market Street remained on lockdown.

The Fire Marshal gave the all-clear at approximately 11:20 a.m. At which time, residents and students returned to their homes and classrooms and resumed their regular schedule.

Bethanie Simms
Bethanie is the 2021-2022 UNCW News Fellow as she pursues her M.A. in English. She holds a B.A. in Political Studies with a focus on Constitutional Law. Originally from California and Colorado, she is a Marine Corps Military Police Reserve officer and an Afghanistan war Veteran. Her civilian professional background includes corporate finance and legal litigation.
