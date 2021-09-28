New Hanover High School evacuates after Tuesday morning gas leak

A construction crew conducting work on Princess Street between 13th and 14th punctured a small hole in the natural gas line, just behind New Hanover High School at around 10:30 a.m.

WPD cordoned off the area and the fire department and the construction crew worked swiftly to shut the gas off.

Nearby residents were notified and swiftly evacuated from homes in the affected area.

New Hanover High School was put on a shelter-in-place mandate by the Fire Marshal and students in nearby classrooms were evacuated to the front lawn. Students across Market Street remained on lockdown.

The Fire Marshal gave the all-clear at approximately 11:20 a.m. At which time, residents and students returned to their homes and classrooms and resumed their regular schedule.