It’s been a quiet holiday weekend here at WHQR. Other than the holiday eve news drop about hospital beds (there will be lots more to say about that, just not right now), we’ve been spending time with friends and family, and maybe even stepping away from the news cycle, at least for a moment.

I know it's often reduced to a trope or cliché, or a cheap advertising gimmick, but I try to take Thanksgiving’s opportunity for reflection and gratitude seriously. It often feels like our lives have become a luge run through unprecedented times, and I don’t think you have to be a journalist to feel like the news comes at us more unrelentingly than ever. Having the opportunity to rest for a beat and digest — literally, yes, but also figuratively — feels like a rare treat, and I want to savor it.

I won’t bore you with my whole personal list of things I’m grateful for, but WHQR, our news team, and perhaps most of all, this newsletter are certainly on it. It’s an honor and privilege to get to write for such a thoughtful audience, and I hope I get to keep doing it for many years to come.

I’m also thankful for what seems like an easing of tensions between folks on opposite sides of our political no-man’s-land. I have only anecdotal evidence at this point, but I’ve heard more stories of people reconnecting with friends and family after avoiding them over politics. I don’t mean to suggest those disagreements aren’t important, and I wouldn’t celebrate people suddenly abandoning their beliefs and convictions for convenience’s sake. What I mean is that, somehow, it seems like the temperature has come down just enough to start to reach out, to tolerate the friction long enough to remember things we like about the people in our lives, and to entertain the possibility of discussion, even civil disagreement.

It’s hard not to think this has something to do with the winding down of Trumpism, which has brought so much vitriol to debates that, while intense in the past, were often weaponized against powerless and marginalized individuals. Trump’s populism tapped into discontents that ran deeper and wider than ideology, but it mostly offered the cheap satisfaction of bullying over institutional solutions. It wasn’t about whether Americans could be best served by the market or the state, or the extent to which the government should or should not intervene; it became a series of attacks against migrants, trans people, women, our allies abroad — really anyone the administration thought it could beneficially demean.

Trump’s autocratic style colored conversations between everyday people, at work, home, and many third spaces. It pushed reasonable conservatives into uneasy alliance or queasy silence, and made it difficult (to say the least) for anyone left of center to break bread with folks across the aisle who supported the administration, even tacitly. Trump was not the first to escalate our partisan nastiness, but he’s been the ne plus ultra. Others will emulate Trump’s style going into 2028, and some may actually be more extreme, but hopefully they will be less successful. Out of Trump’s shadow, we can perhaps drag the Overton window back from the far right, and dig the discourse out of the mud.

The tone of conciliatory cooperation struck by many Democrats who rode the Blue Wave to victory in the midterms is part of this too. In Washington, the urge to bring Trump and those in his orbit to justice (or to seek vengeance against them, depending on whom you ask) is understandable. The level of grift and graft has been staggering, possibly criminal and plausibly impeachable. But the swaths of independent and moderate voters who swung left may not have the appetite for it — especially when they’re focused on the costs of childcare, housing, and groceries. I think there’s agreement that we need new and better laws where norms and traditions failed to constrain the Trump administration. But if Americans could choose between economic relief and reform on the one hand and impeachments and investigations on the other, I think they’d take — or at least prioritize — the former over the latter. (For the record, I’d like both, but I do understand why many Americans have the priorities they do, and Democrats should too.)

At the state level, where politics has certainly been rancorous but less deranged, I think there are opportunities to get real bipartisan work done. Democrats won big in North Carolina, but those gains won’t last without Trump to pull people off the benches and push them left. For too long, Republicans gerrymandered a majority and pretended it was a mandate. Democrats may make a similar mistake with the Blue Wave — or they might heed the advice of Barack Obama, and “get shit done.”

None of this means that we will all suddenly and magically agree.

Populism is a Venn diagram of dissatisfaction: mutual frustration with the torpor and inefficiency of government isn’t the same as settling on a mutually satisfactory solution. There are, one hopes, kinder and wiser leaders who can take the populism that twice propelled Trump to office and forge compromises conservatives and liberals can both support, or at least tolerate. (They might, as David Brooks recently argued in The Atlantic, look to Scandinavia for inspiration on how to be bullish on capitalism and welfare in a model that is both dynamic and inclusive.)

As I’ve said elsewhere, I hardly expect a new Era of Good Feelings. But détente is a start. Conversation is a start. Maybe some people will change their minds, or at least keep them open. It has to be better than where we’ve been, nationally and in our own lives.

Last year, I wrote that we could see national divorce on the horizon. Now, perhaps, we can at least hope for national co-parenting. And those empty chairs around our holiday table? Maybe we’ll see fewer of them. I’d be grateful for that.

As always, thanks for reading.

