Under the state’s Certificate of Need law, healthcare companies must request and receive approval before adding or expanding new hospital facilities, purchasing major equipment, or offering new services. The process is overseen by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

This year, DHHS forecast that New Hanover County needed 225 additional hospital beds, and received three applications from UNC Health, Novant Health, and Atrium Health. Approvals are conditional, subject to state conditions.

UNC Health submitted plans for a 62-acre, 150-bed hospital complex about a mile from Novant NHRMC. The nonprofit healthcare company said the facility would expand specialty and primary care offerings through emergency care, cardiology, oncology, and obstetrics. According to UNC Health, DHHS approved all 150 beds.

UNC Health’s regional president for the Southeast area, Ernie Bovio, was formerly the coastal market president for Novant for two years. He spoke highly of Novant, but also told WHQR earlier this year that he felt a new community hospital could provide “needed” healthy competition that would benefit patients.

Pending full approval, UNC Health aims to open the hospital in 2030.

“UNC Health is committed to expanding access and improving care in the fast-growing region of southeast North Carolina that includes Wilmington and surrounding communities. We are proud of our proposed hospital and believe it’s the best approach to serve the future needs of New Hanover County and the southeast coastal region of North Carolina. We look forward to beginning work on our UNC Health project, pending final regulatory approval,” a UNC Health spokesperson said.

Novant requested 225 inpatient hospital beds as part of a $1-billion expansion, including a new heart and vascular tower on the South 17th Street campus paired with a new outpatient medical office. Though the addition would be specialized, Novant said the expansion would improve inpatient capacity and wait times overall.

Novant announced its plans at the beginning of the year, part of its ongoing commitment to invest over $3 billion in the region, a requirement of the nonprofit health company's purchase agreement for NHRMC.

While the state has already approved the physical buildings, according to Novant Coastal Region President Laurie Whalin, DHHS’s decision to award just 33 of 225 requested beds will hamper Novant’s ability to move forward.

In a statement, Whalin reiterated past criticisms of UNC Health’s planned hospital, saying it would “fall short” of the region’s needs.

“We are disappointed in the state's decision, which limits our ability to fully expand access to advanced levels of care for this region. Without the wraparound infrastructure of a flagship hospital like Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a full suite of operating rooms and catheterization labs, a community hospital will fall short of meeting the evolving needs of southeastern North Carolina. The approval of beds that cannot meaningfully deliver on promised complex specialty services will compound the pressures from rapid population growth. We are evaluating our next steps and awaiting more information about the state's decision,” Whalin said.

Novant Health could appeal DHHS’s decision. According to DHHS, any “affected person” can file a petition within 30 days of a CON decision, appealing to the Office of Administrative Hearings, an independent forum for disputes with administrative agencies. The process is not necessarily swift, though – an administrative law judge has up to 270 days to make a decision, which itself can be appealed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Atrium requested 42 beds for a smaller hospital in the Porters Neck area. Part of the massive Advocate Health nonprofit, Atrium said the hospital would have specialized cancer, cardiovascular, and neuroscience programs.

WECT reported that DHHS awarded all 42 requested beds to Atrium, though WHQR has not independently confirmed that.

Novant and UNC Health announced what they'd heard from DHHS on Wednesday afternoon and evening. WHQR requested confirmation of all three bed counts, but DHHS's media office was closed on Thanksgiving and the Friday afterward. DHHS's Certificate of Need decisions and findings page has not yet been updated for November.