From The Assembly: Heavy Metal Potluck

Wilmington is mostly known as a sleepy tourist town. How did it become an incubator for “sludge” and other unique styles of heavy metal?

Benjamin Schachtman: Jonathan Pattishall, thanks for being here.

Jonathan Pattishall: Yeah, thanks for having me in.

BNS: So this is really a piece about, like a cool niche music scene in Wilmington, where our town has been, you know, punching above its weight. So tell me a little bit about this –

JP: Yeah, I think that's definitely right. I think Wilmington punches above its weight in the world of heavy music. A weirdly large number of punk, metal, and hard rock bands have come out of Wilmington over the last 30 years, and what makes it even weirder is that a lot of them have toured all over the U.S., some of them all over the world. A bunch of them have signed to prominent record labels in the punk and metal scene. Yeah, we're talking about bands like, let's see, Weedeater, ASG, He is Legend, Gollum, Toke, Bronco, The Hotness, a lot of other bands like that. And it's weird to me because of all of the types of music that Wilmington could have produced in spades, could have been country, could have been a lot of bebop, it could have been a bunch of polka – it produced a lot of really really loud rock and roll.

BNS: So yeah, I mean, I think a lot of people imagine Wilmington as a somewhat sleepy beach town. So the fact that it produces this kind of music – and if you're listening and you don't know what we're talking about, just assume very loud, distorted guitars, sometimes guttural or distorted vocals, shouting, screaming, fast-paced, or alternatively, like very slow, like dirge-like slow music, but not sort of like poppy, effervescent beach town tunes.

JP: That is right for the most part, but I would also say that, you know, some of the bands do incorporate kind of more poppy, major key, bright sounds. You know, a band like ASG, it can be punk, it can be abrasive, it can be very heavy, but it can also have a kind of like bright melodic quality too. And then a lot of the bands incorporate a lot of blues into their tunes as well.

BNS: So there is a bit of the South in there –

JP: – definitely.

BNS: So a lot of this, you know, sort of came together in the late '90s and 2000s. So I want to ask, in your reporting: have we hit the high water mark already, and that's ebbed out, or are we still going?

JP: A case could be made that the local scene reached its sort of peak visibility on the national stage in the late 2000s and early 20 teens. A lot of very prominent and highly regarded albums by these bands came out back-to-back in those years, I would say, though that it's way too early. It's premature to say that the waterline is receding. Most of these bands still tour; they still write and release new music. And in addition to these kind of veteran, better-established bands, there's a very bubbling, active scene of newer bands that play local and regional shows as well.

BNS: So, what got you into this story?

JP: I grew up in Durham – for whatever reason, the Triangle never produced quite the volume of heavy bands that Wilmington produced. You know, there were a couple of very famous metal bands to come out of Raleigh, but pound for pound, I think Wilmington's heavy music output is pretty much unrivaled. I discovered Weedeater, which is Wilmington's probably most famous musical export of probably any genre. And from Weedeater, I discovered ASG, and then I found Toke, and I said to myself, "Whoa, you know, down there on the coast in Wilmington, they do things kind of different." And I've just been a big fan of the kind of plucky Wilmington scene ever since.

BNS: So you sketch a lot of this out and give some of the major characters in your piece for The Assembly. But you've told me like there's a lot more to get into. So, what's next?

JP: There is a lot more. I'm I'm working on a longer essay about the history, kind of a more detailed essay about the history of the scene, and in particular the culture of the metal community here, which has a lot of overlap with the southern metal genre that really blew up in the 1990s and early 2000s. And I'm just going to keep tracking these bands and seeing what they have to offer us next. You know, ASG and Weed Eater both could be dropping new albums any time now, and new albums normally mean new tours. You know, there's a lot of stuff still going on.

The Hotness is playing a reunion show at Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern on December 5 with bands like Bronco and a Bottle Volcanic. And there's going to be a really cool show at the Brooklyn Arts Center on December 20th, ASG and Weedeater. It's going to be a great set. And for anyone who doesn't have tickets for that already, I feel bad because it's sold out. So...

BNS: All right, well, we'll have links to some of these bands. People can get a taste of it if they aren't already familiar, and a link to your. Excellent piece for the assembly, but for now, Jonathan Pattishall, thanks for being here.

JP: Thanks.

Below: Some of the musical examples from Pattishall's article.

Thunderlip, “Laser Hawk”

Laser Hawk

Bronco, “Legion”

Legion

Weedeater performing “God Luck and Good Speed” live in Kyiv, Ukraine, 2015.