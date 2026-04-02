Jonathan Pattishall
Jonathan Pattishall is an editor and writer living in rural Brunswick County. His reporting often focuses on the culture and environment of eastern North Carolina. In his free time, he can be found tending his garden, working on craft projects with his wife, or hiking in a nearby swamp with his dog Bowie.
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Wilmington author Wiley Cash was struggling to find a venue for writers to read in front of larger crowds, so he’s opening his own space. That’s drawn out some of the usual suspects — like legal-thriller author John Grisham — but also some unexpected writers — like Randy Blythe, author and lead singer for Lamb of God, the renowned heavy metal band.