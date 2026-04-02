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Jonathan Pattishall

Jonathan Pattishall

Jonathan Pattishall is an editor and writer living in rural Brunswick County. His reporting often focuses on the culture and environment of eastern North Carolina. In his free time, he can be found tending his garden, working on craft projects with his wife, or hiking in a nearby swamp with his dog Bowie.