WHQR's Sunday Edition is a free weekly newsletter delivered every Sunday morning. You can sign up for Sunday Edition here.

Know When to Fold ‘Em

On Friday afternoon, the New Hanover County Board of Elections completed a recount in the close House District 20 race between Republican Dane Scalise and Democrat Dr. Tim Merrick, who had held a 101-vote lead after preliminary results, later narrowed to 77 by provisional ballots. The recount shifted the margin by one vote, in Merrick’s favor, to 78. Shortly afterward, Scalise conceded and congratulated Merrick.

Under state law, the recount margin for this type of race is 1% of the combined votes cast for the two candidates – in this case, 1% of roughly 44,000 ballots, or 440. So, Scalise was easily within range, by an order of magnitude. In fact, I believe it was the closest General Assembly race in the state, and I don’t think many people were surprised that he requested a recount.

Still, there was the predictable criticism: when he initially called for a recount, some people called Scalise a sore loser, or harsher variations on that.

I couldn’t help but notice there was a subsection of those people who were also pushing Democrat Dr. Kimberly Hardy to ask for a recount in her Congressional race against Republican incumbent Daviz Rouzer. It’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison: Hardy’s race was also within the recount range, but the margin was considerably wider, and the proportional number of votes she’d need to pick up across the eight counties in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District was, while not impossible, a significant challenge. On the Sunday before the recount deadline, Hardy chose to concede instead, saying she’d be back in 2028 for a rematch.

In the week and a half after Election Day, a Venn diagram emerged on each side of the aisle: folks who criticized Scalise and urged Hardy on, and vice versa, calling for Hardy to give up the ghost and pushing Scalise to pursue a recount.

Given that, I wondered out loud, putting the question to social media, “When is it ‘okay’ to request a recount? How far should you go? When should you concede?”

The responses were – mostly – thoughtful and civil, with more than a few Democrats noting that Scalise would be “crazy” not to request a recount in such a close race, even if they hoped Merrick would ultimately be victorious. Many of those same Democrats noted that Hardy made the right choice, given both how wide her margin was and also how onerous and expensive the recount of over 300,000 ballots would be.

For many, the degree of closeness was key. A lot of people felt that the legal margin would have been too wide a gulf – but that Scalise and Merrick’s race was close enough. While few people defined mathematically how they’d determine it, there was a Justice Stewart kind of “I know it when I see it” approach to how close was close enough.

There is data out there, including a study from the non-profit Fair Vote, which lobbies for voting law reform, which Democratic Party Chair Jill Hopman shared in response to my Facebook post. In an analysis of recounts between 2000 – notably, the year of one of the most infamous recount battles ever, between George Bush and Al Gore – and 2025, they found that, on average, statewide recounts moved the margin by about 0.03% of the total vote. Notably, they found margin shifts more often favored the original winner than the candidate requesting a recount.

In the HD20 race, that average margin would look like about 13 votes. The actual recount trimmed five votes – two from Merrick, three from Scalise – and only changed the margin by a single vote. (How did candidates lose votes? There are probably a few reasons, but past elections directors have told me it’s often because voters didn’t fully fill in the oval next to their choice of candidate, which, depending on the tabulating machine’s sensitivity and how fast ballots are fed into it, can on rare occasions give different results.)

Scalise’s case is interesting because a recount victory was possible and plausible but not likely – which seems like exactly the limit case. Advocates for reformed voting laws, including Fair Vote, often suggest a 0.1% automatic recount rule, which is more than the average margin but well within the realm of possibility. For Scalise, that would have been around 44 votes, so he still would have had to request a recount – but there are a lot of other candidates who’d be off the hook from criticism if the system kicked in on its own in closer races. As it stands, a close race with no recount can leave a lot of ‘what ifs,’ not just for the candidate but the hosts of volunteers, supporters, and – yes, of course – donors. A candidate in this situation likely feels an obligation to those people to explore their options, and a lot of people I spoke to about this seemed to appreciate that.

But only, I’d note, to some extent.

Scalise could have pursued a further measure, asking for a sample hand-to-eye recount. At that point, the local elections board would get guidance from the state on which ballots to sample (representing 3% of early voting sites and/or precincts). If that sample showed discrepancies which, if extrapolated for the whole race, could flip the result, the state could authorize a full hand-to-eye recount, an expensive and time-consuming – but legal and legitimate – option.

This was what happened in 2022, when Nelson Beaulieu went through three rounds of recounts – machine, sample, and full hand-to-eye – in a close Democratic primary race for New Hanover County school board. Beaulieu ultimately came out ahead of Democrat Jennah Bosch by two votes, but lost in the general election when Republicans swept the race.

Beaulieu had initially come in three votes behind Bosch, with a recount margin of around 147, so it’s hard to imagine a much closer race. And, though he was respectful and well within his legal rights as a candidate, he still got a fair amount of criticism for seeing the process to its conclusion. “Sore loser” was, as with Scalise, not the meanest thing people found to say.

Likewise, in 2024, Scalise’s campaign retained counsel to file a complaint and later a protest based on the election office's failure to count roughly 2,000 absentee ballots on Election Day. At the time, Scalise noted that he wasn’t just concerned about his own race, but about other candidates with close margins and the public’s general ability to trust the results. Though the elections office demonstrably ran afoul of the law, and inexplicably refused to communicate what was going on (with either the media or local officials), Scalise’s protest got mixed reactions – in part because, while there had clearly been a serious snafu, there was no evidence that the votes were not eventually counted and included in the total (and, in any case, Scalise won his election to his first full term). The Board of Elections, then with a Democratic majority, voted 3-2 on party lines to dismiss his protest.

My point here is not to criticize or relitigate those situations, but that the relatively nonpartisan consensus around basic recounts falls apart when candidates explore legitimate, but more aggressive, means. Both Beaulieu and Scalise exercised their legal rights as candidates, but not without eye-rolling and head-shaking. (If you recall, Gore was mocked by Republicans as “Sore Loserman” and faced editorial calls to concede, even though history has shown he had a good case to pursue his options.)

Beyond how close the race is and how far along the recount (or protest) route a candidate goes, there’s also something to be said about tone. There is a difference between citing benign error and alleging malignant conspiracy.

Whether they like it or not, Republican candidates live downstream of President Trump’s repeated lies about voter fraud – and even reasonable and deserved recount requests can be painted as being cut from the same whole cloth. Fairly or unfairly, some of those GOP candidates might have to spend a little more time articulating that margin of error is normal, and not an indictment of the system or evidence of criminal interference – even if it means alienating the lunatic fringe in their party. (And before you say it, yes, the Democrats have their fringe too, particularly when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, though to a lesser degree, and certainly not occupying the leadership of the party).

As with so many things, it’s harder to cry conspiracy when you know how things work. Especially at the local level, when you can look at each voting site, and the list of bipartisan observers and the small army of hard-working election staff, and then actually sit in the room while the ballots are recounted.

For his part, Scalise said ahead of this year's canvass, where the vote totals are certified, that he would accept the results “with grace,” and I think it’s fair to say he did that.

I wouldn’t say we’ve entered a New Era of Good Feelings just yet, but it’s an encouraging development: candidates who run a good race, play the cards they’re dealt, and know when to fold.

Cash for Votes Update – Sort Of

Last year, in a last-minute October surprise, the North Carolina GOP alleged it had learned of a ‘cash for votes scheme’ in New Hanover County and demanded an investigation.

NCGOP Chairman Jason Simmons claimed a voter had been offered money to vote for three Democratic Wilmington City Council members and said a complaint had been sent to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), which had recently come under Republican control, along with the state’s 100 county election boards.

The local Democratic Party called it a ‘political stunt,’ and our reporting indicated that the chair of the local Republican Party, John Hinnant, didn’t trust the person who had filed the complaint (Hinnant never refuted that suggestion).

If it was a stunt, or a hyperbolic response to an actual but dubious complaint, it’s not clear how useful it could have been. No allegations were made against the Democratic Party or Democratic candidates – who swept the City of Wilmington election just four days later. So, if it was intended to rouse Republicans to the polls, it didn’t work. And if it was a pretense to challenge the election results – as some on the left suggested it was – the GOP never followed through; from all accounts, Republican city council candidates accepted the decisive Election Day results gracefully.

It was also unclear as we were reporting out the story whether an investigation was actually underway or not. At the time, Republican State Auditor David Boliek, who oversees NCSBE, posted on X that his office would provide any resources necessary for an investigation – but while NCSBE said it was taking the complaint seriously, a spokesperson said they could not “confirm or deny specific investigations.”

There was a fair amount of critical feedback on that reporting, with several readers expressing dismay that WHQR had run the story. I stood by the reporting at the time, and I stand by it now: powerful people were making serious allegations, which is newsworthy – I would say especially if they were false. So, I remained curious if NCSBE was actually going to investigate or if it was, as several readers claimed, “bullshit.”

Earlier this year, in February, I asked NCSBE if they could provide an update, but didn’t get a response.

Then, earlier this month, over a year after the original brouhaha, the North State Journal’sA.P. Dillon reported that the investigation – now confirmed as real – had been handed over to the FBI.

Details were sparse, and there was little new information beyond the fact that, “according to NCSBE Director of External Affairs Jason Tyson, the NCSBE’s investigative team indicated that the FBI took the case from them earlier this year.” Dillon wrote that despite repeated attempts, she’d received no response from the FBI.

I know some have criticized The North State Journal for having a conservative bias, but I’ve known Dillon for some time, and I’ve seen her do plenty of good, factual reporting.

Still, trust, but verify.

So, I tried NSCBE again. This time, Tyson got back to me, writing, “I want to refer you to Shelly Lynch at the FBI for this.”

Problem is, I’d already reached out to Lynch, the longtime spokesperson for the Bureau’s Charlotte Division. I’ve worked periodically with Lynch for years, occasionally on background, but this time she’d politely given me the party line, “Per Department of Justice policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.”

I asked Tyson if he could at least confirm to me what he’d told Dillon, but he didn’t respond.

Now, this is admittedly a busy time for the NCSBE, but I don’t know why Tyson was being cagey now that the news was out there. I asked Dillon, and she told me she’d had to be fairly persistent to get anything out of NCSBE. But surely, at this point, Tyson could simply say, ‘Yes, that’s what I told her,’ and we could go about our respective days.

But, no. So, here we are, with a kind of pseudo-update on a story that was already not quite clear. I hate saying ‘wait and see’ but, alas, that’s all I got at this point.

Pay to Say?

A couple of weeks ago, I saw a post on Facebook describing some alarming conditions at the New Hanover County detention center: blood, urine, and feces on the walls, detainees not allowed to shower for days on end, and general overcrowding. A few people tagged me, and I eventually reached out to the person who had posted about the jail.

Their response was to say that their time was valuable and to ask, essentially, if they would be paid for an interview.

I was, I admit, slightly caught off guard. While sources have asked for compensation in the past, I can count on one hand the times it's happened in the last decade. One was a friend of a washed-up reality TV star who had heard the tabloids pay for stories (I took some offense to that), and another was from a publicity firm in the UK where, as I understand it, the practice of checkbook – or, I guess, chequebook – journalism is more common.

Still, I told them I respected their desire to protect their time and energy, but that ethically I couldn’t pay someone for information or an interview. They said they understood, and we left things on a cordial note, with me saying I’d try to find other ways to pursue the story.

Around the same time, I was connected with someone by email to talk about the jail issue. They told me the same thing, more or less: given the sensitivity of what they could share and out of respect for their time, they would only do an interview for an upfront fee.

Again, I told them we couldn’t pay sources. And that’s not just me being stingy. I genuinely think it's unethical and compromising. It encourages confabulation, exaggeration, and even fabrication – and even if the source’s story is completely veridical and earnest, making an interview transactional forever impugns the motives behind it.

NPR feels the same way, and you may have seen their disclaimer on articles and other websites:

NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.

Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not an NPR employee and does not represent NPR.

To be fair, it cuts both ways: I’ve rarely accepted more than a cup of coffee or a PBR from a source, and even then I try to repay it quickly to balance the ledger. I once let a source buy me lunch and felt guilty about it for a long time afterward, even though it didn’t influence my reporting.

To be clear, I’m not trying to vilify someone asking for compensation for their time and information. I did think it was slightly odd, at least in the case of the Facebook poster, because they’d already put the information out there – so they had already put it out there. But I respect that people’s time is valuable – and that putting your name in the paper, so to speak, has its own potential costs and consequences. More than one source I've worked with has come to regret going public from time to time, and so I understand it’s a significant investment to talk to the press. I often feel indebted to sources, and I’ve repaid that as best I could by trying to do right by their stories. In many cases, I’ve stayed in touch, checked in on them, and followed up when necessary.

I would write all this off as coincidence, except I’m a journalist, and skeptical by nature, with a touch of OCD. Why two sources, about the same issue, at the same time, both asking for money?

An easy explanation was that this was the same person, although their writing styles were slightly different. Another was that they knew each other, had shared a similar experience, and had agreed on this condition. Or, perhaps this is an emerging trend. In the past, I’ve seen an uptick in other sources all asking for the same conditions. For example, in the summer of 2020, a lot of protesters asked to use pseudonyms rather than anonymity; the latter wasn’t uncommon, but the former was a relatively new thing, at least for me (it’s also a no-go for NPR).

There is also a very cynical explanation – that this is a scam. However, from what I know about that jail, I think there’s something to these claims. What, exactly, we still have to find out.

So, for now, I’m pursuing the story a different way. First, I’m going to pull the reports made by the local grand jury – whose little-known duty is inspecting the county jail. I’m also going to try to find on-the-record interviews that back up some of the claims I’ve seen on social media.